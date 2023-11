Mintyukov recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Mintyukov set up a Troy Terry tally midway through the first period. The helper was Mintyukov's fifth over the last five games. The 19-year-old defenseman continues to look NHL-ready, and his appearance Wednesday means his entry-level contract has officially kicked in. He's produced one goal, six helpers, 16 shots on net, 22 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.