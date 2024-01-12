Mintyukov (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.
The Ducks announced Mintyukov would miss approximately six weeks with a separated shoulder sustained Tuesday versus the Predators. The move to injured reserve frees up a roster spot if the team would like to call up another player.
