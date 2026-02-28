Mintyukov scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Mintyukov tied the game at 3-3 midway through the third period and helped out on a Ryan Poehling goal later in the frame. Prior to Friday, Mintyukov had been limited to one assist over his last six games. He's listed on the third pairing currently, but he's seen more than 20 minutes of ice time in four of his last five contests. The blueliner has seven goals, 17 points, 52 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating across 53 appearances.