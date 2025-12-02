Mintyukov scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Mintyukov has three points over his last three games. He's played well enough to allow the Ducks to use seven defensemen, which also gave Ian Moore a chance to play Monday. Those two blueliners have been competing for one spot this year, but there could be room for both of them if head coach Joel Quenneville is open to sticking with seven blueliners. Mintyukov is up to six points, 20 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances this season.