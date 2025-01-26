Mintyukov scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Mintyukov has three points over his last 10 outings. The 21-year-old defenseman hasn't been scratched in that time, but it's not safe to assume he could lose time to Olen Zellweger at some point later in the campaign. Mintyukov is at four goals, seven assists, 49 shots on net, 48 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 41 appearances.
