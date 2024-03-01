Mintyukov notched a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Mintyukov earned the first shorthanded point of his career when he set up Brett Leason's first-period tally. The 20-year-old Mintyukov topped 20 minutes of ice time for the first time since Dec. 5 with Ilya Lyubushkin getting scratched for a trade and Cam Fowler (face) exiting the game after one shift. Mintyukov is up to 24 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 48 appearances this season. Mintyukov would likely slot onto the first power-play unit if Fowler's injury costs him playing time.