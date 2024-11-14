Mintyukov recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

This was Mintyukov's first point since his two-goal game Oct. 16 versus Utah. The 20-year-old defenseman has been a regular in the Ducks' lineup, but the team's scoring struggles have hampered his scoring. In addition to three points, Mintyukov has 19 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-4 rating over 14 appearances in a top-four role. He has some upside after putting up 28 points as a rookie last season, but with his physicality down, his overall profile isn't all that encouraging.