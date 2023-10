Mintyukov recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Mintyukov saw a season-low 17:46 of ice time, but he still handled a large power-play role. The 19-year-old defenseman hasn't looked out of place so far with a goal, two assists, 10 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through six appearances. His helper Tuesday was his first point in the last three games.