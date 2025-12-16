Mintyukov scored a goal and blocked four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The Ducks had already stretched their lead to 3-1 with an empty-netter, but Mintyukov put one more by Igor Shesterkin in the dying seconds for good measure. Mintyukov was scratched Saturday versus the Devils after a stretch of 10 straight games in the lineup, during which he logged four points. He'll continue to compete with Ian Moore and Drew Helleson for third-pairing minutes as long as the Ducks' blue line is healthy. Mintyukov has eight points, 27 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 29 outings this season.