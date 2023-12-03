Mintyukov notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Mintyukov helped out on an Alex Killorn tally in the second period, which tied the game at 3-3. With three helpers over his last six games, Mintyukov has leveled off on offense. He started the year hot before fading in mid-November, and there's likely to be more streaky play as the 20-year-old continues his adjustment to the NHL. He's managed a goal, 12 helpers, four power-play points, 41 shots on net, 37 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 24 appearances.