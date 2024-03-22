Mintyukov notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Mintyukov has two helpers over his last three contests. The 20-year-old rookie continues to stick in the Ducks' lineup, but his role -- particularly on the power play -- has fluctuated in recent weeks. He's at 27 points, 83 shots on net, 77 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 59 appearances. Mintyukov should be considered a bottom-four option on a low-scoring team for the remainder of this season, giving him limited fantasy appeal.