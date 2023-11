Mintyukov produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Mintyukov forced a turnover in Vegas' zone and found Sam Carrick for the game-tying goal. This was Mintyukov's third straight game with an assist, and he's logged six helpers over his last six contests. The 19-year-old blueliner has produced eight points, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, two PIM and a plus-6 rating through 11 outings as a rookie this season.