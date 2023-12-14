Mintyukov notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Mintyukov's scoring pace has slowed recently -- he has four assists over his last 10 contests. The 20-year-old is still seeing regular ice time in a top-four role as well as on the first power-play unit. Mintyukov has a goal, 13 helpers, five power-play points, 46 shots on net, 39 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 28 appearances. He may have some ups and downs as a rookie, but he's still producing enough to be worth rostering in deeper formats.