Mintyukov added an assist, along with three shots and three hits, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

With three goals and 26 points on the season, Mintyukov is having a solid rookie campaign. Though, the defender has not been adding offensive production consistently over the last few weeks. In his last 12 tilts, he has no goals and three assists. He's getting ice time and the production hasn't completely dried up, but Anaheim isn't scoring in droves, and it makes it hard to depend on production from Mintyukov.