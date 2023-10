Mintyukov scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Mintyukov needed just two games to earn his first NHL goal and point, scoring at 12:06 of the first period. The rookie defenseman is holding down a bottom-four role, but he hasn't looked out of place yet. He's added five blocked shots, three hits, four shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over two contests. Mintyukov was selected 10th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.