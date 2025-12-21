Mintyukov scored a goal, blocked six shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Mintyukov's tally with 3:29 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. This was his second goal in the last four games, a stretch that has helped him regain control of a bottom-four spot in the lineup after a Dec. 13 healthy scratch. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, nine points, 51 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances.