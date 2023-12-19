Mintyukov scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.

The 20-year-old Russian rearguard finished with a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal, and six penalty minutes with three hits in 14:35 of ice time across 21 shifts. Mintyukov's goal was his second of the campaign, and first since Oct. 15 against the Hurricanes in the second game of the regular season. He has a goal and four points in the past three games, including two power-play assists.