Mintyukov scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 road win against the Red Wings.
The 20-year-old Russian rearguard finished with a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal, and six penalty minutes with three hits in 14:35 of ice time across 21 shifts. Mintyukov's goal was his second of the campaign, and first since Oct. 15 against the Hurricanes in the second game of the regular season. He has a goal and four points in the past three games, including two power-play assists.
More News
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Garners two assists in win•
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Records helper with man advantage•
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Produces power-play helper•
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Garners assist in loss•
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Logs 10th helper•
-
Ducks' Pavel Mintyukov: Nabs power-play assist•