Mintyukov was selected 10th overall by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Mintyukov is excitement on ice. He skates well and aggressively jumps into the play as a fourth forward at every opportunity. That made him the third overall scorer from the blue line in the OHL (62 points in 67 games) as a rookie. That instinct-first approach worked against teenagers, but Mintyukov's decision-making skills will need to be honed as competition gets tougher. If he does that, he has the talent and size to be a top-four NHL defender who can be extremely dangerous on the power play.