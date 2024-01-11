Mintyukov sustained a separated shoulder Tuesday versus Nashville and is expected to miss six weeks.
Mintyukov has been a pleasant surprise in his rookie season, but he'll now miss a large chunk of time. He has 19 points over 40 appearances. Robert Hagg and Gustav Lindstrom figure to compete for the newly open playing time, while Cam Fowler should be a steady power-play presence during Mintyukov's absence.
