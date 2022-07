Mintyukov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ducks on Saturday.

The 10th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Mintyukov is fresh off racking up 62 points in 67 games with OHL Saginaw. He's likely to spend additional team seasoning -- and developing physically -- at the major junior level, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Ducks give him a look with the big club sooner rather than later.