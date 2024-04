Mintyukov (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against Seattle on Friday, per NHL.com.

Mintyukov will be out of action for his third straight game due to his lingering lower-body issue. In his rookie campaign, the blueliner has generated four goals on 88 shots, 24 assists and seven power-play points while averaging 18:51 of ice time in 63 outings. Radko Gudas will rejoin the lineup after recovering from an upper-body injury of his own.