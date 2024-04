Mintyukov (lower body) has yet to resume skating with the team and won't be an option against the Kings on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune reports.

While the team continues to classify Mintyukov as day-to-day, the fact that he will miss his fifth consecutive game certainly would seem to indicate the defenseman is dealing with a more serious problem. At this point, Mintyukov has just four games left before the Ducks' season comes to a close.