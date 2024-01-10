Mintyukov (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what kind of injury Mintyukov is dealing with. The Ducks' next game is Thursday against the Hurricanes. The rookie defenseman has 19 points over 40 contests this season and has filled a regular role, so his absence could be a noticeable one for the Ducks and for fantasy managers in deeper formats. Robert Hagg would likely enter the lineup if Mintyukov misses time.