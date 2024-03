Mintyukov scored a goal on five shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Mintyukov has a point in three of the last four games. The defenseman's goal Sunday forced overtime, but the Ducks couldn't snag the win. He hadn't scored over the last 17 contests, but he had seven helpers in that span. The rookie blueliner is up to four goals, 28 points, 88 shots on net, 78 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 60 appearances.