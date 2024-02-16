Mintyukov scored a goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Mintyukov has been eased back into action on the third pairing over the last two games after he missed a month with a shoulder injury. The 20-year-old's goal Thursday was his first since Dec. 18. He's up to three goals, 20 points, 62 shots on net, 51 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 42 appearances in his rookie season. Mintyukov was seeing first-unit power-play time before the injury, but Cam Fowler is currently in that role.