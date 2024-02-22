Mintyukov picked up three assists and went plus-2 in Wednesdays' 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mintyukov assisted on three straight goals late in the second period. While that surge helped the Ducks pull even, their offense fell flat in the third. Mintyukov has four points over five games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The rookie defenseman has 23 points, 64 shots on net, 63 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 45 appearances. He has remained in a bottom-four role and on the second power-play unit since his return, which has capped his fantasy value.