Mintyukov scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Mintyukov has three goals over his last six games, but he's still not an every-game presence in the Ducks' lineup. The 22-year-old has at least done enough to have more security than Drew Helleson and Ian Moore, though all three blueliners played Monday while Radko Gudas (illness) sat out. Mintyukov is up to five goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating over 34 appearances, mainly in a bottom-four role.