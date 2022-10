Regenda notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

These were Regenda's first two points at the NHL level. The Slovak winger has impressed the Ducks in short order after signing as an undrafted free agent in May. He has three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots through three games, though he's averaged just 10:50 of ice time per game. Still, Regenda is in contention for top-six minutes on a Ducks team that needs some of its young forwards to step up.