Regenda was assigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.

Regenda logged just 6:15 of ice time in Sunday's game against Winnipeg. He has one goal, two assists, 17 shots on net and 13 blocks in 14 games with the Ducks this season. Regenda's return to the minors could bode well for the status of Derek Grant (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina.