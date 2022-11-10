Regenda scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Regenda scored the opening goal over halfway through the second period, but that was all the Ducks could put past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson. The tally was Regenda's first at the NHL level to go with two assists and six shots on net in six games. The 22-year-old saw just 8:56 of ice time as a replacement for Adam Henrique (personal). Regenda could be headed back to AHL San Diego soon, though dynasty managers may want to stash him away, as he could be part of the Ducks' long-term plans.