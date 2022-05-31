Regenda signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Regenda played in the Slovak Extraliga this year, compiling 15 goals and 24 assists in 43 regular-season contests, as well as six points in six playoff games. He also represented Slovakia at the Olympics (four points in seven outings) and the IIHF World Championship (six points in eight games). The 22-year-old winger was undrafted, but he'll likely join a burgeoning group of forwards at AHL San Diego in 2022-23.