Mrazek spent nearly two weeks on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury, but he's been cleared to return ahead of the Ducks' upcoming back-to-back set, which includes games against Dallas on Friday and against Columbus on Saturday. Mrazek will presumably start in one of those matchups, but he'll likely serve as Lukas Dostal's backup now that the two netminders are healthy.