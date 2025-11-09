Mrazek stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Mrazek has allowed 14 goals on 104 shots, but he's still undefeated, albeit two of his three wins have come in overtime. This was his best start of the season, despite a blown two-goal lead in the third period. The 33-year-old needs to get his performance in line so the Ducks don't run Lukas Dostal into the ground early in what's looking like a promising season. Expect Dostal to get the nod versus the Jets on Sunday.