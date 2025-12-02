Mrazek (lower body) was deemed day-to-day Monday, according to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Mrazek was injured Sunday in Chicago and wasn't in the lineup for Monday's game in St. Louis. Ville Husso got the start versus the Blues, while Vyacheslav Buteyets backed him up after being brought up from AHL San Diego earlier Monday. Considering Mrazek is dealing with a lower-body injury, he shouldn't be expected to be available for Wednesday's game versus the Mammoth, as the team will likely be very cautious with his recovery.