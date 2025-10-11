Mrazek is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Mrazek will make his Anaheim debut after Lukas Dostal stopped 28 of 31 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to Seattle in the Ducks' season opener Thursday. Mrazek had a 12-21-2 record, 3.35 GAA and .891 save percentage across 38 outings with Chicago and Detroit in 2024-25. Mrazek could appear in about 30 games this year, while serving as Dostal's understudy.