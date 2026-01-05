Mrazek will be between the pipes on the road against the Capitals on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek will take the first game of the Ducks' back-to-back, which means fantasy managers can expect to see Lukas Dostal in the crease on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday. The veteran Mrazek has appeared in just two of the Ducks' last 16 contests, posting a 0-1-0 record and 4.31 GAA. Given his infrequent usage, Mrazek is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.