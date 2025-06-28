Mrazek was traded Saturday to Anaheim, along with a couple of future draft picks, in exchange for John Gibson, reports

The 33-year-old Mrazek split his time between Chicago and Detroit last season, going a combined 12-21-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .891 save percentage. He has platooned most of his career, with his break as a starter coming in Chicago in 2023-24 where he shone at times for a rebuilding team. Mrazek was 18-31-4 with a 3.05 GAA and .908 save percentage. In Anaheim, he will be the clear number two behind Lukas Dostal, and he will be expected to start about 30 games.