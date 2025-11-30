Mrazek sustained an undisclosed injury during Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek was replaced between the pipes by Ville Husso after getting hurt in the the final frame. Prior to getting injured, Mrazek surrendered three goals on 16 shots. The Ducks play in the second half of a back-to-back Monday in St. Louis, so the team might provide an update on the netminder's status in the near future.