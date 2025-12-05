Mrazek (lower body) was put on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Mrazek is expected to miss the next 2-3 weeks, so this move doesn't impact his timetable. He's 3-3-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .876 save percentage in seven outings this season. Anaheim is also missing netminder Lukas Dostal (upper body), and the Ducks are expected to lean heavily on Ville Husso for as long as those two goaltenders are injured. Vyacheslav Buteyets is also with Anaheim to serve as the No. 2 goaltender until Dostal or Mrazek return.