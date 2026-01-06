default-cbs-image
Mrazek (undisclosed) won't suit up Tuesday versus the Flyers, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Mrazek will miss at least one game with the injury. Lukas Dostal is starting Tuesday while Ville Husso serves as backup. Mrazek's status for the remainder of the Ducks' road trip is unclear at this time.

