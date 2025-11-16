Mrazek stopped 28 of 29 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Wild, with Minnesota's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

A Marcus Johansson tally in the first minute of the second period proved to be the only goal either netminder allowed, as Mrazek was simply outdueled by Jesper Wallstedt. It was Mrazek's best performance of the season but also his first loss, as he's 3-1-0 in four starts with a 3.72 GAA and .887 save percentage while backing up Lukas Dostal.