Mrazek will guard the road goal in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Kings.

Mrazek stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over Utah. He posted a 12-21-2 with one shutout, a 3.35 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances between Detroit and Chicago in 2024-25. As a member of the Ducks, Mrazek will probably be Lukas Dostal's backup this campaign.