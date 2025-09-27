Ducks' Petr Mrazek: Poised to start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mrazek will guard the road goal in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Kings.
Mrazek stopped 25 shots in Monday's 6-1 win over Utah. He posted a 12-21-2 with one shutout, a 3.35 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 38 regular-season appearances between Detroit and Chicago in 2024-25. As a member of the Ducks, Mrazek will probably be Lukas Dostal's backup this campaign.
