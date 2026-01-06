Head coach Joel Quenneville said that Mrazek (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Mrazek was replaced in goal by Lukas Dostal for the start of the third period in the defeat. Mrazek missed a few weeks in December due to a lower-body problem, but it's currently unclear if the reason he left Monday's game was a result of an aggravation of his previous injury. If Mrazek is forced to miss any upcoming games, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ville Husso elevated from the minors. The Ducks will continue their road trip in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Philadelphia.