Mrazek stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek continues to struggle in limited action, though this was his third start in six games. The 33-year-old will likely see an uptick in ice time while Lukas Dostal (upper body) is hurt. Mrazek got some lucky wins earlier in the year but is now 3-3-0 with a 3.69 GAA and an .881 save percentage over six starts. The Ducks' next game is Friday at home versus the Kings.