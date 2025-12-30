Mrazek allowed a goal on four shots in relief of Lukas Dostal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Mrazek ended up stuck with the loss after allowing a third-period goal to Zack Ostapchuk. Over two relief outings since returning from a lower-body injury, Mrazek has allowed five goals on 22 shots. He hasn't done enough to push the struggling Dostal for playing time, and if both goalies continue to falter, Ville Husso could get a look in the crease for the Ducks. Looking ahead, the Ducks' next game is Wednesday versus the Lightning, but it's not yet clear which goalie will get the nod for that one.