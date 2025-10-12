Mrazek stopped 17 of 23 shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Mrazek's Ducks debut was a poor one, though he was able to escape with a win thanks to his teammates' comeback performance. The 33-year-old is expected to fill the backup role behind Lukas Dostal and likely won't be asked for more than about one start per week. The Ducks have no back-to-back sets next week, so it's not clear when Mrazek will get his next opportunity between the pipes.