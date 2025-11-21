Mrazek gave up three goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Mrazek has lost his last two starts, but it's hardly his fault with four goals allowed on 54 shots in that span. The 33-year-old kept the Ducks in this one throughout, but Drake Batherson scored with 1:58 left in the third period to decide the game. Mrazek is now 3-2-0 with a 3.60 GAA and an .886 save percentage over five appearances. Lukas Dostal will likely be back between the pipes for Saturday's Pacific Division showdown with the Golden Knights.