Aberg was promoted from AHL San Diego on Friday, per the AHL transaction log.

Aberg dressed for one game for the Ducks early in the season and notched a hit, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes to go along with a minus-1 rating. After a brief sting with the Gulls, during which he recorded two points in two games, Aberg will get another crack at the NHL ranks. However, it's unlikely he will emerge on to fantasy radars anytime soon given his disappointing history at the top level.