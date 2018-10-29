Aberg scored twice in Sunday's 4-3 overtime home loss to the Sharks.

Aberg's second goal is one that's simply worth checking out for your own viewing pleasure. The Swede pilfered the puck in the neutral zone and then toe-dragged around a pair of defenders for a beautiful finishing move that even fooled goalie Martin Jones. It's nice that Aberg is finally on the right track, but we'll need to see plenty more from him considering he entered the game pointless with a minus-3 rating through his first five contests in a Ducks sweater.