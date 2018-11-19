Ducks' Pontus Aberg: Notches helper against Avalanche
Aberg recorded a primary assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Aberg now has a point in back-to-back games after a slow start to the year. The assist doubled his season total, and the Swede now has eight points through 16 games for a half-point-per-game pace. Anaheim has been one of the league's most injury-riddled teams, allowing Aberg to seize a role he may not have had otherwise.
